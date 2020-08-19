Advertisement

Stay awake through summer like we own the heat

Back to our high humidity and triple digit temperatures
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After experiencing a nice breezy afternoon due to the rain, we are going to get back up to our triple digit temperatures.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the mid 70s and see a high about 99 degrees. Now we will continue to see a slight chance of rain throughout the day but nothing too major.

Those chances of rain will decrease as we head into Thursday where we will see a high of about 102 degrees.

On Friday expect a high of 102 and on Sunday we will see a high of 101.

As we head into next week, that’s when we can see some real change.

On Monday we will start our week in the 90s.

On Monday we will see a high of 98 degrees and 97 on Tuesday.

We could also see our chances of rain make a comeback in the middle of the week.

