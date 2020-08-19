Suspect accused of threatening man with a knife
Victim stated that he was riding his back when a man known to him called out and threatened him
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening someone with a knife.
Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Leonel Humberto Cardenas in the case.
The case was reported on July 4th when officers were called out to a home at the 600 block of Santa Cleotilde Ave.
Officers arrived and met with a victim who said that he was riding his bike on the street when a man known to him called out to him and threatening him.
The victim stated that Cardenas then started chasing him with a knife in his hand.
Cardenas was identified as the suspect after the incident had been captured on surveillance footage from a nearby business.
Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.