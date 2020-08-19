Suspect accused of threatening man with a knife

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening someone with a knife.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Leonel Humberto Cardenas in the case.

The case was reported on July 4th when officers were called out to a home at the 600 block of Santa Cleotilde Ave.

Officers arrived and met with a victim who said that he was riding his bike on the street when a man known to him called out to him and threatening him.

The victim stated that Cardenas then started chasing him with a knife in his hand.

Cardenas was identified as the suspect after the incident had been captured on surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

