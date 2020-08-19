TAMIU student residences change protocols to ensure safety

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new crop of students will be moving into the dorms over at Texas A&M International University, but their experience might be different than it has been in years past.

Living in a small room and sometimes having a roommate is a right of passage for many college students. However, this year dorm life has a whole new look.

Hand sanitizer, wipes, can’t-miss signs... these are some of the changes residence hall staff have made to implement their “be safe, be smart, and do your part” initiative.

“Some of the changes students can see when they come this upcoming semester is the introduction of hand sanitizing stations at every entrance and hallways of our communities,” said Manuel Vela, director of housing and residence life at TAMIU. “We also have sufficient signage throughout our community to ensure that they [students] are wearing their facial coverings.”

This Friday, more than 600 students will move into the Residential Learning Community and University Village dorms. The number of students living on campus has decreased to allow for more social distancing and rooms with double beds will now only house one person.

“To help accommodate more private bedroom areas where students can keep that physical distance and ensure that we have sufficient isolation units for our students.”

When students arrive, staff will greet them and check them in a drive-thru process. Students will find more materials and welcome gifts already in their dorms.

As coronavirus cases in Laredo rise, you may be wondering, “what happens if a student tests positive?”

“We figure out what the level of exposure is with the student,” said Vela. “We have isolation units and quarantine units, transition the student where they can take care of themselves.”

If you’re a student, TAMIU recommends checking your email every day to stay up to date on any changes.

The TAMIU semester starts this Monday, August 24th.

