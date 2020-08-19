Webb County offering free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, the county will be offering free testing next week.

Starting on August 24th through the 28th they will be offering testing at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion from 8 A.M. to 5 p.m.

No prescription or no appointment is needed but organizers are asking residents to bring a valid photo ID.

For more information you can call the coronavirus hotline at 956-795-4954.

