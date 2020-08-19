Advertisement

Webb County Sheriff’s Office shuts down stash house

Sheriff’s deputies searched the home and found 47 undocumented immigrants living inside the home
Authorities find undocumented immigrants living in stash house
Authorities find undocumented immigrants living in stash house(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office found nearly four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house in central Laredo.

Authorities received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at the 1100 block of East Lyon Street.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the home and found 47 undocumented immigrants living inside the house.

Thirty-eight of them were men, eight were women and one was a child. 

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by US Border Patrol, Webb County Constable Precinct 2, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office. 

The case was turned over to federal agents.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Suspect accused of threatening man with a knife

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening someone with a knife.

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from wrecker yard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During the investigation, Guerrero was identified as the culprit after checking the release logs of the wrecker company.

Local

Casa Blanca Golf Course opens grassed driving range

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Casa Blanca Golf Course will open its first ever grass range where golfers can practice hitting range balls in a line instead of placing them everywhere creating bald spots.

Local

Law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving this Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With the Labor Day holiday less than a month away, the Laredo Police Department is advising residents that officers will be out in full force cracking down on impaired driving.

Latest News

Local

Police say scammers are claiming to be with the IRS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police would like to remind residents to never give important information over the phone such as bank accounts, social security numbers or credit card numbers.

Local

Webb County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, the county will be offering free testing next week.

Local

Man accused of stealing merchandise from retail store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing several devices from a retail store.

Local

Stay awake through summer like we own the heat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After experience a nice breezy afternoon due to the rain, we are going to get back up to our triple digit temperatures.

News

Local nursing homes report new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
As of Tuesday five deaths occurred at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, increasing their number to 17, and Retama South Nursing Home has now lost a resident to COVID-19.

News

TAMIU student residences change protocols to ensure safety

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The number of students living on campus has decreased to allow for more social distancing and rooms with double beds will now only house one person.