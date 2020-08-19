Webb County Sheriff’s Office shuts down stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office found nearly four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house in central Laredo.

Authorities received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at the 1100 block of East Lyon Street.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the home and found 47 undocumented immigrants living inside the house.

Thirty-eight of them were men, eight were women and one was a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by US Border Patrol, Webb County Constable Precinct 2, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office.

The case was turned over to federal agents.

