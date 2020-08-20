Border Patrol agents find near three dozen individuals inside trailer
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the Freer checkpoint foiled another callous human smuggling attempt.
The incident happened on August 18th when a tractor trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint.
During an immigration inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 35 individuals that were illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
The individuals and the driver were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
