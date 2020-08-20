Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempt in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple Border Patrol units were seen surrounding an alleged stash house in south Laredo Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Chacota Street and South New York Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, law enforcement agencies conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck which is when several individuals got out and fled on foot.

Agents were able to detain several people who are believed to be undocumented immigrants.

Border Patrol was waiting for Homeland Security to take over the investigation.

