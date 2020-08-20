Border Patrol recovers 75 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a drug smuggling attempt south of Laredo.

The incident happened on August 18th when agents observed several individuals who had come across the border carrying bundles near El Cenizo.

When agents arrived, the individuals fled to the Rio Grande and swam to Mexico.

Agents were able to recover 75 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,136.

The contraband is seized and turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.