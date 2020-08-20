Border Patrol sees an increase in stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol officials are speaking out about the recent investigations going on at various stash houses around the city.

On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Special Operations Supervisor Rafael Garza said the agency has been seeing an increase in stash houses.

Since the start of 2020, Garza says they have discovered 75 stash houses and have rescued more than 1,000 alleged undocumented immigrants.

Garza says at times when victims see authorities they flee from them.

Recently, a woman was attempting to flee and jumped from a second story building. Fortunately, she only sustained a broken ankle.

