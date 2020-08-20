Advertisement

Border Patrol sees an increase in stash houses

Since the start of 2020, Border Patrol has discovered 75 stash houses and rescued over 1,000 immigrants
File photo: Border Patrol agents shut down stash house
File photo: Border Patrol agents shut down stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol officials are speaking out about the recent investigations going on at various stash houses around the city.

On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Special Operations Supervisor Rafael Garza said the agency has been seeing an increase in stash houses.

Since the start of 2020, Garza says they have discovered 75 stash houses and have rescued more than 1,000 alleged undocumented immigrants.

Garza says at times when victims see authorities they flee from them.

Recently, a woman was attempting to flee and jumped from a second story building.  Fortunately, she only sustained a broken ankle.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

