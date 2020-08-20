CBP requests agreement to lay down concertina wire along Rio Grande riverfront

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requesting an agreement from the city to lay down concertina wire.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members discussed a request from the agency to put razor wire on identified riverfront properties owned by the City of Laredo.

City manager Robert Eads called the plans unsightly and said it was a pretty dramatic-looking issue.

According to Eads, it will run along areas in downtown Laredo, Father McNaboe Park, and Santa Rita.

Councilmember Mercurio Martinez said Laredo isn't a military zone and therefore it should not look like one.

He even questioned if this is something CBP is putting before the wall.

The last time we saw concertina wire in our town was in 2018.

Back then, Border Patrol said that it was needed as more caravans were being organized in Mexico.

The agency recruited military personnel to run it between the railway to bridge two.

The same location as these plans; however, this time there's much more.

According to the CBP website, Laredo, Webb, and Zapata County is set to have 121 miles of border wall.

