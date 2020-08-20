Congressman Cuellar proposes bridge checks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar proposed to have CBP officers and bridge officials check temperatures or screen travelers when coming into the U.S. in an effort to open the bridges to non-essential travel.

It's an idea he hopes would be considered by Washington officials that would allow our local business community, particularly the retail industry, to get back on their feet after ports of entries were closed after the pandemic hit the U.S.

Miguel Conchas, President of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce tells us he wholeheartedly supports the idea and hopes something can be done soon.

"The Mexican traveler that comes to visit constantly, and our retail industry depends heavily on shoppers from Mexico and a large majority of them are not able to cross right now and that would certainly help our retail industry."

In a recent decision Washington extended the closure of the ports of entries between the U.S. and Mexico to non-essential travelers through the end of September.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.