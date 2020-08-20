Former county commissioner sentenced to 15 months in prison

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former Webb County commissioner has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for a bribery charge.

According to the federal docket, former Precinct 4 Commissioner Jaime Canales will serve 15 months.

His sentencing took place Thursday afternoon in a federal courthouse in Houston.

He will serve 2 years under supervised release.

Back in 2018, both Canales and former Councilmember Johnny Amaya pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit bribery charges related to an ongoing public corruption investigation conducted by the FBI.

The investigation led to the April 2017 raid of numerous city and county officials as well as the offices of Danenbaum Engineering.

