Juvenile smuggler caught trying to smuggle drugs into the country

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A juvenile smuggler is caught with several bundles of marijuana at the I-35 checkpoint.

The seizure happened on August 19th when a pickup truck arrived at the primary inspection lane and a canine alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

When Border Patrol agents searched the truck, they found 11 bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane inside the vehicle’s toolbox.

The bundles weighed 103 pounds and had an estimated street value of $82,400.

The driver was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the DEA.

