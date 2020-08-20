Learn how to manage your mental health during the pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With so many friends and family struggling with the coronavirus, and so many residents being kept indoors it can put quite the strain on one’s mental health.

As a result, a local health organization is looking to host a virtual conference to discuss ways to improve your mental health during this difficult time.

The Border Region Behavior Health Center along with the city health department is inviting the community to learn ways to alleviate some of the stress caused by the pandemic.

The conference will take place this morning at 9 a.m. on the City of Laredo Facebook page.

