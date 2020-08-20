Advertisement

Local COVID-19 wave on downward trend

The local health authority says we’re starting to see some relief from the pandemic, but officials are urging the public not to let their guard down.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday’s COVID numbers report saw active cases take a dip.

Laredo is now at 1,400 and about 8,400 people have recovered.

While this is some much needed good news, officials are urging the public not to let their guard down.

The COVID wave is coming down after weeks of ravaging the community, but just how long will it last?

“It’s difficult to predict how long but we just know that the virus acts in waves, and it’s very, very contagious and very deceiving,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Wednesday’s briefing was a different tone as Laredo Health Authority Doctor Trevino reports hospitals admissions on the decline.

“This has been in all hospitals in the city. We were anticipating this. It has been seen in other places.”

Trevino says it’s likely a result of the public’s response to the virus during holidays or reopening’s.

“So as a result of these situations, an infection occurred and now the wave is on it’s way down.”

This doesn’t mean it’s time to start celebrating with family and friends. On the contrary, it’s sign of what’s yet to come.

As schools are already in session while others are set to reopen, holidays are just around the corner and flu season is fast approaching.

“From what we have learned we can anticipate all these situations that will happen, will lead us into another wave, and the danger of this second wave is that it will merge with the influenza season, and that is where we have a probable surge again of cases. It comes at a cost with deaths.”

According to Doctor Trevino, capacities at both hospitals are now between 80 to 90 percent, a slight drop from the constant high numbers we have been for the past few weeks.

The health authority adds that patients are still being transported to San Antonio.

He says they don’t want to overwork local hospitals, especially with the second wave coming soon.

