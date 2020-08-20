LULAC provides families with disinfecting materials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local group is doing their part to help people stay safe during the COVID pandemic.

LULAC Chapter Seven recently received a grant from the Ford Motor Company to help people get access to disinfecting materials.

A total of 50 families will benefit from the donation. So far, the organization has pre-selected half of those families.

Representatives say they have seen the need for these types of supplies and want to help people stay safe.

“Many families are in need, they don’t have the funds or the product for their safety and LULAC wants to get involved helping these families,” said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of the chapter. “It’s important we help out as best we can to see if we can stop the spread of the pandemic.”

LULAC officials say they work with organizations such as churches, Salvation Army, and Bethany House to identify the families that are in most need of the supplies.

