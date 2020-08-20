Man accused of stealing cleaning products from store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man with a history of theft is caught trying to make a clean get away.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Rodolfo Vela the third, for an incident that happened on August 17th at the 1100 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that a man identified as Vela walked into the store and stole two Febreze air fresheners, laundry detergent and plastic forks.

All of the items were worth a little of $25; however, after running a history check, authorities discovered that Vela had four previous convictions for theft.

He was arrested and charged with theft of property.

