Mexico slams President Trump’s idea to tax border crossing cars

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mexican residents and officials criticized President Trump for threatening to levy a tax on cars crossing into the United States to fund his border wall.

The mayor of Ciudad Juarez slammed President Trump’s proposed car tax as a political stunt aimed at garnering support ahead of the U.S. election in November.

About 73 million personal vehicles crossed from Mexico into the United States last year.

Trump made the suggestion during a speech in Yuma, Arizona earlier this week, in which he vowed Mexico is 100 percent paying for the wall.

The thousands of Mexicans and dual citizens who cross into the United States daily include essential workers who help keep U.S. hospitals running amid the pandemic.

