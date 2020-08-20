LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Those looking to find companionship during the pandemic can head on over to the Laredo Animal Protective Society to visit our Pet of the Week Tulip.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many businesses as well as the local animal shelters.

Tulip is a hound-mix and has been at the shelter for 539 days.

She was taken in along with her other siblings but is the only left without a place to call home.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is inviting all animal lovers to stop by to get to know Tulip a little more.

Now if you are interested in adopting tulip, you can contact the LAPS at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 12 p.m. To 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.