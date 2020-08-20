Regent Care Center reports 26 COVID related deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the added death reported of a resident at Regent Care on Wednesday, that brings the total number of deaths at that nursing home to 26.

As of Wednesday, they have a total 149 positive cases of which 65 are staff and 84 are residents. They do remain under quarantine.

Over at Alturas Nursing Home, they are not under quarantine and as of Wednesday they have had 6 positives in total, 2 active staff, zero residents, and zero deaths.

At Retama South they have a total of 22 positive cases with 6 of those being employees and 16 residents. They also have two deaths now related to their nursing home.

Meanwhile at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, they remain under quarantine and have had a total of 113 total positive cases of which 44 are employees, 69 are residents, and they have had 17 residents pass away.

Finally, Retama West is still under quarantine with 25 total positives, of which 4 are residents and 21 employees with zero deaths.

