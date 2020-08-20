Sames Auto Arena offering free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get tested for the novel coronavirus, the city is offering free COVID-19 testing once again at our local arena.

Starting now through August the 23rd, residents can stop by the Sames Auto Arena to get tested for the coronavirus.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until they reach their testing capacity for the day.

Residents do not need to make an appointment but they must bring a valid ID.

For more information you can call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 795-4954 or 311.

