Students artwork selected for LISD Student Code of Conduct

The contest is a way to give local artists the opportunity to highlight their creative side
Four students selected as winner's for LISD's Student Code of Conduct contest
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of aspiring artists are selected to have their work featured in this year’s LISD Student code of Conduct.

Each year the Laredo Independent School District’s compliance and School Safety Department selects the artwork that best represents the district.

At-Risk Intervention Coordinator for Discipline Graciela G. Perez organized the student code of conduct cover art contest a couple of years ago as a way to give students an opportunity to highlight their creative side and in order to make the handbook appeal to the students and their families.

This years winners are Selene Martinez, Danna Gomez, and David Barron of Nixon High School and Nailea Garcia of Christen Middle School. Each winning entry will be displayed in different areas of the handbook, the cover, back end and throughout the pages of the document.

Congratulations to the young local artists on an outstanding job well done.

