TAMIU hosting drive-in horror movie screening

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local university is looking to get its students into the fall spirit with a spooktacular event.

Since going to the traditional movie theater isn’t considered safe, TAMIU has decided to host a drive-in movie screening of some old school and classic horror films.

There are roughly 130 vehicle spots available for TAMIU students. Organizers say you only need to RSVP for the vehicle, not for each attendee.

Each vehicle is limited to two TAMIU students.

You will receive your ticket for the movie after the RSVP has been collected.

Each vehicle will receive a Movie Combo kit that will include popcorn, soda, candy, hotdogs, and a pretzel.

The event will take place on Friday, August 28th at 7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.