TAMIU student’s death abroad leads to petition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A petition is asking for TAMIU to create an emergency fund for a certain group of students after the death of a young woman studying abroad led to this initiative.

When Rebecca Alvarado heard of Imelda Vazquez’s death, she says it hit home for her. Both young women seeking out a college degree, and both TAMIU seniors.

Although Rebecca says she didn’t personally know Imelda, she didn’t want her tragedy to be repeated.

“When I read the story I took it upon myself to spread the news about this, could be prevented in the future,” said Rebecca.

This past spring Imelda had traveled to South Korea through the TAMIU student exchange program.

The academic session ended on June 28, but she decided to stay aboard while the U.S. was still being hit hard by the pandemic.

Imelda’s mother tells us her daughter has Wilson’s diseases and began to feel sick around July 4th. That’s when she took medication but things turned for the worse.

On the 15th, Imelda was rushed to the ICU due to organ failure.

In hopes of transferring Imelda to the U.S. the family reached out to TAMIU, state, and federal officials.

On July 23 the family was told Imelda would not be released until the hospital bill was paid for.

The insurance did not cover a remaining of $5,000. The family quickly began to fundraise the money, but the more days it took the hospital bill grew to almost $40,000.

”I don’t know what happened but I know somebody covered the $40,000 I was asking for,” said Glenda Ruiz, Imelda’s mom. “I don’t know who because they never told us, they just called us and said, you know what everything is being paid off, your daughter will be able to go home.”

But sadly, on July 28 Imelda passed away before making it home.

“Maybe she would’ve had a chance but because of $5,000, that’s how I take it because of those $5,000 we couldn’t have she lost a lot of precious time.”

Rebecca heard of this story and wants to make sure no family goes through what the Vazquez’s endured.

“Advocating for TAMIU to open some sort of emergency grants or funding for students in dire situations, whether that be medical emergencies or any emergency that is time sensitive.”

Rebecca say she spoke with the TAMIU president and hopes others will also voice their support to push for this fund.

“If everyone can be more prepared for this in the future it could potentially save a life.”

In a statement TAMIU President Pablo Arenaz says he is saddened by the loss of Imelda and reached out to Rebecca shortly after her petition launched.

He thanked her for her idea and insight.

He adds, “The idea to create an emergency grant as described in the petition is indeed being considered and reviewed by the university.”

