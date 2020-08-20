Advertisement

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two new tropical depressions formed Thursday in the Atlantic, and tropical storm watches were posted for several Caribbean islands and parts of Honduras.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 13 was likely to become a tropical storm later Thursday and then skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The early, still uncertain track showed it potentially reaching Florida by Monday as a hurricane.

On Thursday morning, it was centered about 705 miles (1,205 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and it was headed briskly to the west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

New Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and potentially head for Texas as a tropical storm by next week, though the track and force that far out remained highly uncertain.

On Thursday morning, it was centered about 235 miles (375 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west at 21 mph (33 kph).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Guess who’s moving today?’ Woman said she received eviction notice with smiley-face emoji

Updated: moments ago
|
A Texas mother was shocked when she received an eviction notice with a smiley face on it.

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National Politics

Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for Manhattan's top prosecutor to get President Donald Trump's tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

Local

Border Patrol sees an increase in stash houses

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Since the start of 2020, Border Patrol has discovered 75 stash houses and rescued over 1,000 immigrants.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

National

BlackBerry phones are back

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The new phone will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity.

National

WATCH: Waterspout spotted on South Fla. coast

Updated: 56 minutes ago
National Weather Service in Miami said it formed around 1:14 p.m. local time near Sunny Isles Beach before making landfall. No injuries were reported.

Local

Pet of the week: Tulip

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Those looking to find companionship during the pandemic can head on over to the Laredo Animal Protective Society to visit our Pet of the Week.

National

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, Greenland’s summer melt has been not as severe, closer to normal for recent times.

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.