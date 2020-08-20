Advertisement

UISD provides internet access through rolling hot spots

UISD has equipped forty of their busses with internet, turning them into rolling hot spots that will park at strategic points identified as internet deficient allowing students to connect to their studies.
Rolling hot spots
Rolling hot spots(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With five days to go before the start of the new school year, UISD is putting their final plans in place to make sure that all students have access to internet service.

For the first four weeks all students will have online instruction, meaning they will need to have access to the internet.

To accomplish this UISD has equipped forty of their busses with internet, turning them into rolling hot spots. 

The busses will park at strategic points identified by the district as internet deficient allowing students to connect to their studies.

Among some of the areas that will be serviced are the Colonia areas such as Hilltop, Los Altos, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo and certain apartment complexes, just to name a few.

But the service will have some limitations.

“The busses are really to help the students to be able to access content from UISD, the content is filtered it’s not fully open like Netflix, Youtube, all of that is filtered but it’s available to the students.”

The internet has a radius range of about a quarter mile, or about four blocks.

All of the MyFi buses will have banners identifying it as internet ready and all login credentials will be visible.

In addition to the busses all district school parking lots will have internet access points for parents and students.

The locations will be made available Thursday on the districts website as well being emailed to parents.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TAMIU student’s death abroad leads to petition

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A petition is asking for TAMIU to create an emergency fund for a certain group of students after the death of a young woman studying abroad led to this initiative.

News

Regent Care Center reports 26 COVID related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of Wednesday, they have a total 149 positive cases of which 65 are staff and 84 are residents and the facility remains under quarantine.

Local

South Texas cities seeing exponential COVID case increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The cities seeing exponential increases in cases are Laredo, Brownsville-Harlingen, Eagle Pass, Rio Grande City and Corpus Christi. In July alone, Laredo surpassed 5,000 cases and as of August 18, the county has nearly doubled that number.

News

Private schools transition to virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Three years ago, Blessed Sacrament started implementing more technology into their curriculum so students and teachers have been able to transition easily into remote learning.

Latest News

State

Texas mother opens up about passing COVID-19 to newborn

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Wendy Figueroa couldn’t touch or hold her baby because she had tested positive for the virus right before giving birth.

Local

LISD to host virtual Meet the Teacher event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is looking to get students acquainted with their new instructor right before the start of the new school year.

Local

Laredo Police looking for couple believed to be tied to theft

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple that is believed to be tied to a theft report.

Local

LISD to provide WiFi hot spots to its students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With so many classes starting the school year off virtually, LISD along with the City of Laredo has created free public WiFi spots, so that students have access to the interweb.

Local

Suspect accused of threatening man with a knife

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening someone with a knife.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office shuts down stash house

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities find nearly four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house in central Laredo.