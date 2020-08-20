UISD provides internet access through rolling hot spots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With five days to go before the start of the new school year, UISD is putting their final plans in place to make sure that all students have access to internet service.

For the first four weeks all students will have online instruction, meaning they will need to have access to the internet.

To accomplish this UISD has equipped forty of their busses with internet, turning them into rolling hot spots.

The busses will park at strategic points identified by the district as internet deficient allowing students to connect to their studies.

Among some of the areas that will be serviced are the Colonia areas such as Hilltop, Los Altos, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo and certain apartment complexes, just to name a few.

But the service will have some limitations.

“The busses are really to help the students to be able to access content from UISD, the content is filtered it’s not fully open like Netflix, Youtube, all of that is filtered but it’s available to the students.”

The internet has a radius range of about a quarter mile, or about four blocks.

All of the MyFi buses will have banners identifying it as internet ready and all login credentials will be visible.

In addition to the busses all district school parking lots will have internet access points for parents and students.

The locations will be made available Thursday on the districts website as well being emailed to parents.

