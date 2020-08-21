Advertisement

CBP and BP officials update Cuellar on border

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he was reassured that there are no plans, as of now, to install concertina wire along the port of entries and any area in between them.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our Washington D.C. representative is keeping an eye on border issues.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says any changes seen at the border will depend on the number of people crossing.

Cuellar told KGNS on Thursday he spoke to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner and the U.S. Border Patrol chief about any possible new changes coming to the border.

The congressman says he was reassured that there are no plans, as of now, to install concertina wire along the port of entries and any area in between them.

He says he was informed that any movement seen at the moment is just preparation incase the wires are ever needed.

He tells us this precaution comes with concerns of a surge, since the number of illegal crossings have not slowed down recent months.

“There has been an increase from April 2020 to July 2020 in the RGV and Laredo area by 139%. Right now, the Valley and Laredo make up one third of the U.S. Border Patrol encounters along the southwest border. So if you look at the whole south border, one third are coming through the Valley and Laredo.”

The congressman was also briefed on another measure that is being taken. He says around 600 CBP agents from the interior part of the country are being relocated.

He adds at the moment many CBP agents are not needed at airports since international flying as slowed down.

Instead they will be used at ports of entree like in Laredo and all along the southern border.

Cuellar says before the end of the week, he will speak on other border issues at a special news conference.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

