6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.
A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.(Source: Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2./Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.

Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”

