Kanye West fails to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rapper Kanye West has failed his attempt to get his name on Wisconsin's presidential ballot.

Late Thursday, Wisconsin's election board ruled, by a vote of five to one, to reject west's petition application.

According to the commission, West's petition signatures were delivered shortly after the 5 p.m. deadline.

West, who is running as an independent candidate for the presidency, faces an uphill challenge as he tries to get on state ballots this close to the election.

It’s unclear whether west plans to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.