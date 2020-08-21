Advertisement

Kanye West fails to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot

West faces an uphill challenge as he tries to get on state ballots this close to the election
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rapper Kanye West has failed his attempt to get his name on Wisconsin's presidential ballot.

Late Thursday, Wisconsin's election board ruled, by a vote of five to one, to reject west's petition application.

According to the commission, West's petition signatures were delivered shortly after the 5 p.m. deadline.

West, who is running as an independent candidate for the presidency, faces an uphill challenge as he tries to get on state ballots this close to the election.

It’s unclear whether west plans to appeal the decision.

