Advertisement

Kids can enjoy a snake rock contest before the end of the summer

Kids can participate by decorating a rock and adding it to the project.
Kids encouraged to take part in snake rock project
Kids encouraged to take part in snake rock project(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Kids can enjoy one last weekend of fun before school starts and maybe even win a prize in the process.

Lorna Velasco is organizing a ‘Snake Rock’ contest at the Andrew Circle Park.

Kids can participate by decorating a rock and adding it to the project.

Velasco says the idea for the snake rock was from one girl that initially put it in the Winfield Park but because it’s a private park they are now inviting the public to participate in this contest.

Youngsters can register for the contest when they drop off their decorated rocks at the park.

Velasco says there will be three prize winners chosen.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police promote new feature on mobile app

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Users can now report improperly parked vehicles via the Laredo Police Department app.

Local

UISD bus drivers learn about new safety guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Drivers will oversee all students being transported in district school buses and ensure that students are following specific safety protocols including the wearing of face-masks and make sure they are practicing social distancing.

Local

Man accused of stealing speakers from retail store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing speakers from a retail store.

Local

Laredo College to distribute books via drive-through parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Students who are looking to enroll in Laredo College’s Workforce Training program will get a chance to pick up their materials during a drive-through parade.

Latest News

Local

Walking on sunshine!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s going to be another hot and sunny weekend in the Gateway City but there are some changes on the horizon.

Local

Learn how to manage your mental health during the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local health organization is looking to host a virtual conference to discuss ways to improve your mental health during this difficult time.

News

CBP and BP officials update Cuellar on border

Updated: 10 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar says he was reassured that there are no plans, as of now, to install concertina wire along the port of entries and any area in between them.

News

Local community leaders discuss possibility of razor wiring along river

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
We heard from local activists on their opposing views about building physical barriers along the river, such as the concertina wire planned to separate the sister cities even more.

Local

CBP requests agreement to lay down concertina wire along Rio Grande riverfront

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members discussed a request from CBP to put razor wire on identified riverfront properties owned by the city.

Local

Border Patrol sees an increase in stash houses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Since the start of 2020, Border Patrol has discovered 75 stash houses and rescued over 1,000 immigrants.