Kids can enjoy a snake rock contest before the end of the summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Kids can enjoy one last weekend of fun before school starts and maybe even win a prize in the process.

Lorna Velasco is organizing a ‘Snake Rock’ contest at the Andrew Circle Park.

Kids can participate by decorating a rock and adding it to the project.

Velasco says the idea for the snake rock was from one girl that initially put it in the Winfield Park but because it’s a private park they are now inviting the public to participate in this contest.

Youngsters can register for the contest when they drop off their decorated rocks at the park.

Velasco says there will be three prize winners chosen.

