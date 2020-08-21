Laredo College to distribute books via drive-through parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students who are looking to enroll in Laredo College’s Workforce Training program will get a chance to pick up their materials during a drive-through parade.

Laredo College will host its first ever book distribution parade so that students can pick up their materials without exposing themselves to COVID-19.

Students enrolled in the Real Estate, Child Care Associate, Pharmacy Technician and Dental Assisting programs will drive away with the books needed for their classes.

Students in the other programs offered through the Laredo CARES initiative had their books shipped directly to them or will utilize e-books. The programs that have already been filled will start classes in September and October.

The parade will take place this morning at 10:30 a.m. at the parking lot at the Laredo Fort McIntosh Campus.

