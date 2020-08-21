Laredo Police promote new feature on mobile app

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising residents to download their mobile app to have access to what's going on in the community.

Currently they have 4500 users, but their goal is to get to 10K by the end of the year.

The app has various features such as traffic alerts, crash reports, and an anonymous tip center.

One of the new features includes one where citizens can report improperly parked vehicles.

To download the app, go to the app store on your smart phone and search Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.