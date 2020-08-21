Local community leaders discuss possibility of razor wiring along river

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We heard from local activists on their opposing views about building physical barriers along the river.

Some in favor, some against, this river near Tres Laredos Park is one of the locations where Border Patrol wants to install concertina wire.

The river separates Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, two cities that were once one.

The Rio Grande has a park, shopping center, and homes on both sides.

It has also been the federal authorities’ desired location to build a wall to possibly placing a razor wiring, dividing the sister cities even more.

“We believe this new move, reactive move is perhaps being done to start to militarize our section of the border,” said Tricia Cortez.

Cortez is the executive director of the Rio Grande International Study Center. She is also a leader with the Laredo “No Border Wall Coalition.”

She says if Border Patrol goes through with its plans for the wire, it would be a “travesty.”

“Number one, it’s dangerous and irresponsible to put razor wire in our public parks where families go. And secondly, why would we want to cut off ourselves to our number one natural asset, which is the river?”

Just four days ago, the No Border Wall Coalition completed its “Defund the Wall” street mural after city council approved the painting.

However, not everyone was on board.

“They [border patrol] save a lot of lives and yet people are against them,” said Bill Young. “We should put ‘defund city council.’ That’s who should be defunded.”

Bill Young, the Webb County Republican Party Chairman, spoke with KGNS last week about his thoughts on the street mural.

On Thursday, he said concertina wire reminds him of material used on battlefields, but he couldn’t say whether he supports or opposes it without enough information.

Although Cortez and Young have opposing views, they both say they want what’s best for Laredo.

