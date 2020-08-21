Advertisement

Man accused of stealing speakers from retail store

Store employees say Wilson went into the restroom to remove the packaging and tried to leave without paying
51-year-old Sidney Wilson
51-year-old Sidney Wilson(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing speakers from a retail store.

Laredo Police arrested 51-year-old Sidney Wilson for an incident that was reported on July 29th at the   7500 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that a man identified as Wilson walked into the store and selected two speakers and put them in a bag.

Wilson then allegedly walked into the restroom where he removed the packaging and exited the store without paying for the items.

Authorities were able to identify Wilson on store surveillance cameras.

As a result, Wilson was charged with theft of property.

