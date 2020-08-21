Officials remind parents of proper child supervision at home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The start of the school year has undoubtedly brought many changes to the way both kids and parents prepare for the first day of classes.

One of the most obvious changes is the fact that all kids will be learning from home.

That is creating a whole new set of challenges for parents to make sure kids have the proper supervision at home.

Officials want to remind parents that it is against the law to have kids under the age of fifteen stay home without any type of supervision.

Doing so could get you in legal issues.

“Abandonment of a child begins at age 15, in other words a child who is any younger than the age of 15 cannot be left alone according to state law,” said Investigator Joe Baeza of LPD. “We understand there’s a whole bunch of challenges to the local community and basically everywhere else regarding both parents working. It is a felony if it is discovered that a child under the age of 15 is left by themselves.”

UISD officials remind people that on campus instruction will not be allowed for students on the basis of child care.

Only students who don’t have devices or internet will be accepted on campus.

If you need any information regarding anything you can call UISD’s call center hotline at 473-8000.

First day of school is Monday.

