Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven

Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, and large household appliances
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who live in the District Seven area will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted furniture or appliances free of charge.

On Wednesday, August 26 crews with the Solid Waste Department will be out in full force collecting items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bicycles, and large household appliances.

All unwanted items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Customers must place all bulky items at least 10 feet away from any large objects, such as parked cars, mailboxes, telephone connection boxes, water meters, fences, walls, overhead power lines, overhanging trees, etc. Bulky items must be accessible from the street and placed within the right-of-way.

For more information, you can call 311 or (956) 796-1098.

