Texas A&M initiates quarantine for two sororities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas A&M University has initiated a chapter-wide quarantine for two sororities on campus following a COVID-19 exposure.

University officials say 14 members of the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sororities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both sororities are under a chapter-wide quarantine.

The school says the sororities have been responsive and are following the required steps.

Those guidelines include following the orders when it comes to gatherings larger than 10 people, wearing a face mask, and practicing social distancing.

