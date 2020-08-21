UISD bus drivers learn about new safety guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s not just the students who are getting ready to start the school year, bus drivers over at UISD were given an overview on the guidelines for enhanced health safety procedures.

Drivers will oversee all students being transported in district school buses and ensure that students are following specific safety protocols including the wearing of face-masks and make sure they are practicing social distancing.

In order to ensure proper social distancing, there will be assigned seating on all school buses.

Drivers also reviewed daily sanitizing procedures which will consist of thorough cleaning after each trip throughout the day.

For those students who are heading back to school, UISD encourages families to transport their students to and from school; however, if need be, bus transportation will be available for use to those students who qualify.

