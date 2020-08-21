Advertisement

UISD releases virtual instruction procedures

Students are expected to login on their mobile device on Monday
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the first day of school just a few days away, the United Independent School District wants to make sure all of its students know what to expect for the first day of class.

The school district wants all of its students to be on time and ready to learn at the designated start time.

UISD releases virtual instruction procedures
UISD releases virtual instruction procedures(UISD)

During remote instruction, the camera must be turned on and the microphone must be muted until given permission to speak.

Students must also have their materials ready to take notes.

UISD is reminding students to exit inappropriate websites or images.

Students and parents can both communicate with the teacher via school messenger and parent portal.

Assignments must also be turned in on time through Google Classroom.

UISD releases virtual instructions
UISD releases virtual instructions(UISD)

If you have any questions you can call the UISD call center at 473-8000.

UISD is reminding students to follow the CDC and WHO guidelines such as washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

Students are also encouraged to wear a facemask if they are going to be reporting to campus.

It’s also important to clean your electronic supplies with a disinfectant wipe before use.

Internationally engaging in conduct that could endanger someone’s well-being could result in disciplinary action.

UISD releases health guidance
UISD releases health guidance(UISD)
UISD behavioral expectations
UISD behavioral expectations(UISD)

