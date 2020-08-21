Advertisement

UISD to continue Grab & Go meal program

Parents will need to show a letter provided by UISD that includes the student’s name, school, and ID
File photo: Grab and go meals
File photo: Grab and go meals(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing its efforts in making sure that every student has a well-balanced meal throughout the school year.

Although students will start the school year off virtually, the United Independent School District is starting up its Grab and Go Meal program on the first day of school.

Over a million grab and go meals have been distributed by the United ISD Child Nutrition Department.

The school district has been providing meals to its students since the schools’ shut down back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 18 campuses and nine bus routes available for the students.

Each kit includes breakfast, and lunch and is distributed in the front parking area of each site on a drive-thru basis.

The grab and go distribution will start on Monday, August 24th and will remain active while the students continue remote learning.

Parents will need to show a letter provided by United ISD that includes the student’s name, school, and ID/ barcode. High School students can show their school ID with a barcode.

All campus cafeterias will be open from 7:00 am to 8:30 am to provide the Grab and Go Meals. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided at this time. Only 1 breakfast and 1 lunch per student per day are permitted.

If a family has students at different schools, the district asks that all meals be picked up at the school of the youngest child.

For more information, you can contact the UISD Child Nutrition Department at 473-6556.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents who live in the District Seven area will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted rubbish for free of charge next week.

Local

UISD releases virtual instruction procedures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United Independent School District wants to make sure all of its students know what to expect for the first day of class.

National

Home schooling offers pandemic education alternative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz McLaughlin
A growing number of parents are exploring alternate paths for their child's education.

News

Kanye West fails to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Wisconsin's election board ruled, by a vote of five to one, to reject west's petition application.

Latest News

Local

TEA and DHSHS to implement COVID-19 tracking system in schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Public schools across the state will report COVID-19 cases to the DSHS, who will report that information to the public so that residents are aware of cases at school.

News

Texas A&M initiates quarantine for two sororities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
University officials say 14 members of the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sororities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Kids can enjoy a snake rock contest before the end of the summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Kids can take part in the fun by decorating a rock and adding it to the project.

Local

Laredo Police promote new feature on mobile app

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Users can now report improperly parked vehicles via the Laredo Police Department app.

Local

UISD bus drivers learn about new safety guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Drivers will oversee all students being transported in district school buses and ensure that students are following specific safety protocols including the wearing of face-masks and make sure they are practicing social distancing.

Local

Man accused of stealing speakers from retail store

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing speakers from a retail store.