UISD to continue Grab & Go meal program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing its efforts in making sure that every student has a well-balanced meal throughout the school year.

Although students will start the school year off virtually, the United Independent School District is starting up its Grab and Go Meal program on the first day of school.

Over a million grab and go meals have been distributed by the United ISD Child Nutrition Department.

The school district has been providing meals to its students since the schools’ shut down back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 18 campuses and nine bus routes available for the students.

Each kit includes breakfast, and lunch and is distributed in the front parking area of each site on a drive-thru basis.

The grab and go distribution will start on Monday, August 24th and will remain active while the students continue remote learning.

Parents will need to show a letter provided by United ISD that includes the student’s name, school, and ID/ barcode. High School students can show their school ID with a barcode.

All campus cafeterias will be open from 7:00 am to 8:30 am to provide the Grab and Go Meals. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided at this time. Only 1 breakfast and 1 lunch per student per day are permitted.

If a family has students at different schools, the district asks that all meals be picked up at the school of the youngest child.

For more information, you can contact the UISD Child Nutrition Department at 473-6556.

