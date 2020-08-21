Walking on sunshine!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another hot and sunny weekend in the Gateway City but there are some changes on the horizon.

On Friday, we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

These triple digits will continue into Saturday where will expect a high of 100 degrees.

As we start next week, that’s when we will see a slight cold front moving in from the gulf.

On Sunday our highs will be about 98 degrees and as we head into Monday, temperatures will remain the same but we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

These chances of rain will persist into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things will start to clear up on Thursday as we see a high of 101 degrees.

We are a couple of weeks away from September, so hopefully more cooler weather is on the way!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.