Advertisement

2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texasf (AP) — The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday following an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd remain missing, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were searching for the missing crew members.

The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday when the dredging vessel struck a submerged pipeline, Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said. The Port of Corpus Christi has said it was a natural gas pipeline.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the impacted crewmen and their families,” Sean Strawbridge, CEO, Port of Corpus Christi, said in a statement.

“A full investigation is underway; however, search and rescue efforts are our first priority. It will not be clear for some time the cause of this accident, and any definitive statements to the contrary would be premature,” Strawbridge said.

The Waymon L Boyd is owned by Houston-based marine construction contractor Orion Marine Group.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard and other responders in their efforts to recover our missing crewmen,” Orion CEO Mark Stauffer said in the statement.

The fire onboard the vessel was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. Friday after the vessel broke apart and sunk, the Coast Guard said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers fees.

National Politics

House debates postal changes, funds in rare Saturday session

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

National

AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.

National

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

Latest News

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

National

Woman traumatized after police raid wrong home in Tenn.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The dents made when police kicked in the front door of Azaria Hines’ home remain, along with the trauma of that morning.

National

Police in Portland arrest 9 in clash near precinct station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

National

House to vote Saturday on sending $25 billion on USPS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The House will vote on Saturday on sending $25 billion on the US Postal Service.

National

Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A medical plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany following much wrangling over his treatment.

National

Hospitals prepare for tropical storms in Texas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Texas hospitals are accustomed to preparing for hurricane weather, but this year a new threat is posing a challenge.