CBP changes operations for non-essential travel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A change in operation has begun at our ports of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is prioritizing essential travelers.

Despite federal travel restrictions in place since March, U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have always been legally entitled to enter the U.S. and cannot be refused entry when coming back from Mexico, even if they traveled for a non-essential purpose

However, CBP is taking measures to discourage non-essential travel to and from Mexico to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

“If you are essential, resources will be put on those lanes, and personnel,” said Representative Henry Cuellar. “If you are nonessential, but a U.S. citizen or a lawful alien they are not going to deny you but there will be less resources which means those lanes might be a little longer.”

Congressman Henry Cuellar says a recent survey of over 100,000 travelers on the southwest border found that the vast majority of cross-border travel by U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents were not crossing for “essential business.”

CBP is prioritizing resources, like lanes and agents to process people who travel for essential reasons like trade, medical, educational, and work purposes.

Non-essential travelers should expect more disruption to their travel, including increased wait times and the potential for secondary inspection.

“When you come in they might put you in a secondary inspection and ask you more questions like, ‘what was the nature of this travel?,’ and give you more information on staying safe so there is no COVID-19 transmission.”

Ultimately, CBP officers at the port make the final determination, taking into account the totality of each traveler’s circumstances.

In a statement, Laredo’s CBP office tells us these operation changes have already started in the area and say, “reducing non-essential travel will reduce the risk of further spreading COVID-19. We believe these measures will discourage non-essential travel and reduce the spread of the virus.”

Congressman Cuellar also shared on Friday that about 1,200 CBP officers in south Texas have tested positive for coronavirus and are either actively sick or quarantined.

In addition, Cuellar confirmed that of the 600 CBP officers being sent to the south Texas region to assist, one-third will be sent to the Laredo area.

