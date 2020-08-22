Advertisement

COVID numbers decrease before possible second wave

It appears the number of active cases are starting to decline in the gateway city, but local officials warn against letting your guard down.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It appears the number of active cases are starting to decline in the gateway city, but local officials warn against letting your guard down.

“A glimmer of hope.” That’s what local officials kept repeating during their Friday COVID media briefing.

“There’s a glimmer of hope,” said Fire Chief Guillermo Hear. “The numbers have steadily gone down, but within the next couple of days the schools will be reopening.”

Since at least August 8, the number of active cases has declined, according to statistics published by the Texas Department of State Health Services. In the last two weeks, the number has decreased from around 4,500 to approximately 1,200.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we are seeing some relief,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Laredo’s health authority is cautious because he expects a second wave, especially with the arrival of flu season.

The number of active cases is different from the total number of cases, which surpassed 10,000 on Thursday.

As we reported earlier this week, the total number has exponentially increased since the pandemic hit.

“We’re not out of the woods,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “We have to be cautious. We have to stick to the plan.”

All officials in the media briefing emphasized that we should continue to social distance, wear masks, and avoid gatherings.

“All you need to do is pick up food from a restaurant over the weekend and you see places are jam packed with people who are eating at tables with no face masks. This is the risk.”

The police department also warns against having carne asadas. Family time will have to wait to keep everyone safe.

