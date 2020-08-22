Discussions continue for designated COVID patient nursing home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The health authority has given a report on the nursing homes and detention facilities in Laredo.

So far Retama West Nursing Home, the Rio Grande Detention Center, and the Webb County Detention Center are all out of quarantine and they have no active cases.

Meanwhile, the city continues to work with nursing homes to curb the mortality rate that is occurring in these centers.

They are in final discussions to designate an all COVID nursing home, which will help decrease the numbers.

That information is yet to be finalized.

