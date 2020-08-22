Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau reveal new rebranding

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Visitors and travelers will be able to get to see Laredo in a whole new light as they enter Laredo.

The Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new logo, building, and even a campaign designed to invite everyone to get to know our city.

The new building is located at the 100 block of Salinas right next to bridge one.

It’s the first thing foot traffic coming from Mexico at the International Bridge of the Americas will see.

They worked with a marketing company that spoke with everyone.

“But they also had the opportunity to talk to stakeholders, to our advisory committee, to people from the community, businesses, hoteliers, restaurants because we also wanted to have their input in how they perceive Laredo as a tourism destination, and so they had that opportunity they came to our Sister Cities Festival our agency they saw how vibrant, how bicultural our community is,” said Aileen Ramos.

The company took all those pieces of Laredo home and it resulted in the saying “We Rise Together.”

According to Ramos the new logo of the aloe plant evokes a feeling of relaxation and it makes a reference to our desert-like climate.

