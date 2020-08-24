Advertisement

Body found believed to be missing 2-year-old in Texas Amber Alert

Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.
Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Houston police said there is a high probability that a body found is the missing girl that was the subject of an Amber Alert.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department on Sunday for 2-year-old Maliyah Bass.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they are treating it as a murder investigation. An official identification of the body is pending.

Maliyah was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the alert. She was wearing a black onesie with black shorts with multicolored polka dots with blue shoes and no socks.

Police asked people or businesses that have surveillance or taken footage in the area over the weekend to take a thorough look at it for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or call 911.

