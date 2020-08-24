Bonnie Garcia Elementary implements safety precautions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thousands of kids across the city started their school year from the comfort of their own home.

On Monday morning, teachers at Bonnie Garcia Elementary were there to welcome students that might come back for face to face learning.

There was at least one teacher present for each grade.

In the classrooms, there are tape markers showing where students can take a seat.

LISD and UISD will provide remote learning for 23,000 students for the first four weeks with online teacher instruction.

The state indicates that if, during the four to eight weeks of remote-only instruction, a student who doesn’t have a mobile device or access to internet service, can do on-campus instruction.

