Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican National who was convicted of a sex crime against a child is caught by Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on August 23rd when agents apprehended two individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

Record checks revealed that 39-year-old Jose Isabel Marin was convicted of indecency of a child through sexual contact out of San Marcos.

His record also showed prior immigration violations and deportation.

U.S. Border Patrol criminally charged Marin for his immigration violations and he remains in Border Patrol custody.

