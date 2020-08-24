Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue two lost individuals in distress

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents helped rescue a couple of individuals from heat exhaustion over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday when agents received a tip regarding two lost individuals near Rio Bravo.

Agents were able to locate the men near the riverbanks and render aid.

Agents determined that one of the individuals was displaying more severe symptoms and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both subjects were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico.

The two individuals have recovered.

